Firozabad trader will distribute free bangles to women devotees visiting Ayodhya on January 22

Firozabad (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) A trader from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh will distribute bangles and bracelets bearing pictures of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman to women devotees visiting Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple free of cost.

The trader, Anand Agarwal, said they have taken permission from the authorities to set up stalls at the venue on January 22 and 23 for distributing these bangles.

"These bangles and bracelets have been made by Hindu and Muslim artisans of Firozabad with full dedication," he said. Firozabad is known as the city of bangles.

These special bangles have been made by combining four or five pieces and carving images of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman on them.

Agarwal said he and his son Nishank have taken the initiative to distribute about 10,000 bangles and bracelets.

He said he was a 'karsevak' during the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement and remained in police custody for two days.

The consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple will be held on January 22.

Taking inspiration from Agarwal's initiative, some traders at the city's main bangle market, Gali Bauharan, are also making special bangles with pictures of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita that can be used by brides. PTI COR NAV SMN SMN