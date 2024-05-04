Firozabad’s glass bangle industry looks for revival this election

Firozabad (UP), May 4 (PTI) Their livelihoods now as fragile as the glass bangles they make, lakhs of people in Uttar Pradesh’s famed ‘city of glass’ are hoping this election will bring in change and their industry will get a much-needed revival.

Advertisment

The once ubiquitous vendors selling bangles on carts have slowly faded away over the years and today you can see but a few, a visible sign of a once vibrant industry in decline. It has long been a symbol of local craft but now battles modern challenges, say artisans, factory owners and shopkeepers.

The immense competition from plastic and metal bangles has eaten into their market share, resulting in a noticeable decline in sales of the traditional glass variety.

"The demand for our handmade glass bangles is diminishing. The younger generation is not interested in learning our traditional art, and cheap plastic bangles are flooding the market. Also, not many women wear glass bangles now," said Ram Lal, an artisan at Natraj Lakshmi Bangles.

Advertisment

"Additionally, the industry is grappling with the encroachment of mechanisation, with machines replacing artisans in the intricate painting and designing of bangles, thereby threatening the livelihoods of skilled workers" he said.

Factory owners said they are also struggling under the weight of economic burdens.

"We pay significant GST on our raw materials, but the input credit reimbursement process is sluggish. It takes months for us to receive our due credits, causing severe cash flow issues," said Daler Babu, a bangle factory owner said.

Advertisment

"Customers used to appreciate the craftsmanship and unique designs of glass bangles. Now, they opt for cheaper alternatives made from plastic or metals and there are not many takers too," added Ramesh Kumar who owns a shop in one of Firozabad’s bustling markets.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections have infused a sense of urgency among stakeholders in the Rs 1,000 crore glass and bangle industry, which provides employment to five lakh people, including artisans.

The fervent hope is that political representatives will take note of their plight and introduce meaningful interventions to revive the sector.

Advertisment

The BJP has announced Thakur Vishwadeep Singh as its candidate for the Firozabad seat, replacing incumbent MP Chandrasen Jadon. Vishwadeep is the son of former MP Thakur Brajraj Singh.

Facing off against him is Samajwadi Party’s Akshay Yadav, cousin of former chief minister and party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, who has been an MP from the region.

In his rallies, Yadav has promised to look into their issues and be their representative taking forward all their problems. Many in the glass bangle industry are extending their support to him for this reason.

Advertisment

Despite efforts by some government agencies, such as the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to promote traditional industries, the glass bangle sector feels largely overlooked.

"We talk about make in India but the glass bangle industry is facing stiff competition from within India itself. We hope whoever comes looks into this and gives a resolution to promote us otherwise it is a dying industry," said Hari Gupta, owner of another cottage industry on the outskirts of Firozabad.

He said he is looking for change and would be voting for SP's Yadav as he had earlier worked for their welfare. Yadav, who emerged victorious in 2014 narrowly lost to the BJP in 2019. This is being attributed by many here to a vote split caused by his uncle Shivpal Yadav's independent candidacy.

Advertisment

"Vote hum parivar ko hi denge (We will vote for the family only). Last time, Akshay ji’s votes got cut because Shivpal Yadav stood against him. This time it will be a clean sweep for Akshay,” he asserted.

There is the other side too.

Some voters here believe the BJP has tackled the ‘gundaraj’ which existed under the SP government.

"Hence we would again be voting for BJP here," said factory owner Daler Babu.

The area has a sizable Muslim population at 12 per cent who mostly work as artisans and sellers of glass bangles.

Amir Basheer, who sells glass bangles on a cart, said demand has gone down by nearly 50 per cent.

"It’s difficult to manage even our everyday ‘dal-roti’. Whoever comes will have to solve the problems of the glass industry,” said Basheer.

The absence of tailored schemes and incentives specifically addressing the challenges faced by artisans and manufacturers is a cause for concern for the people here and also a poll plank.

As Firozabad navigates the dual landscapes of electoral politics and economic uncertainty, the fate of its glass bangle industry hangs in the balance.

The outcome of the elections is expected to play a pivotal role in determining whether this cherished tradition can be safeguarded for future generations or whether it will fade into obscurity amidst changing consumer trends and economic realities.

Firozabad votes in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 7. PTI UZM MIN MIN