Firozpur train controllers wear black badges to work to protest 'manhandling' of colleague by superior

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Train controllers of the Firozpur Railway Division of the Northern Railway came to work on Thursday wearing black badges to protest against a senior officer who allegedly manhandled a controller.

The controllers are demanding action against the official. However, they alleged that the division hasn't paid any heed to their demand.

Controllers have also vowed that till the time the division takes appropriate action, they will continue their silent protest and come to work wearing black badges.

The All India Train Controllers' Association also highlighted this issue on October 8 by writing a letter to the Northern Railway zone. In the letter, the association expressed deep anguish and said that for the smooth functioning of the control organisation, which is the nerve centre of train operations, the official should tender an apology to the controller, should be kept away from the control officer business and should not interact with any controller.

On October 6, the assistant operations manager (AOM) hit the controller on his chest and tried to grab his collar, the association has alleged.

According to the association, the AOM almost dragged him to the senior divisional operations manager's (Senior DOM) chamber but the Senior DOM did not hear him properly and declared the controller guilty.

"As head of branch, he (senior divisional operations manager) was supposed to order an administrative inquiry and if warranted, both could have been suspended till deemed fit to him," the association said in its letter to the principal chief operations manager in the Northern Railway. PTI JP JP ANB ANB