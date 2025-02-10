FIRs against disc jockeys of three Indore pubs for loud music

Indore, Feb 10 (PTI) Disc jockeys of three pubs in Indore in Madhya Pradesh were booked on Monday for allegedly violating sound pollution norms, police said.

The cases was registered under section 223 (disobeying a public servant's order) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Noise Pollution Act, an official said.

"On the complaint of local residents over loud music being played by DJs, these FIRs were registered," Vijay Nagar police station inspector Chandrakant Patel told PTI.

"These three pubs are located close to the police station. The music was so loud that it could be heard outside. We seized sound amplifiers and other such equipment from the three pubs," another official said.

As per officials, the district administration has issued prohibitory orders in view of school examinations.

As per this order, playing sound amplification devices beyond the prescribed noise limit is strictly prohibited, they said. PTI HWP LAL BNM