FIRs against youth arrested under PSA to be scrapped after statehood restoration: J-K minister

Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo on Monday announced that the government would scrap all FIRs registered against the youth under the Public Safety Act (PSA) once statehood is restored in the Union Territory.

The minister made the remarks in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly while responding to observations made by a legislator on the Indus Water Treaty and youth lodged in jails.

"We have mentioned in our election manifesto that we will try to restore statehood. After that, FIRs registered against youth under the PSA will be scrapped. The FIRs registered against them will be ended. Only then will we bring these youth back from outside jails when we have statehood and when we have the Home Department under our control," Itoo told the House.

She claimed that several youth from Jammu and Kashmir who were earlier lodged in jails within the region have been shifted outside and are not getting proper hearings.

"When you talk about what our party has stated in the election manifesto regarding the youth who were in jails from Jammu and Kashmir and have now been shifted outside, they are not being given any hearings. We have clearly mentioned in our manifesto that we will try to restore statehood," she said.

Itoo also responded to remarks about past governments in the Union Territory, saying that apart from the National Conference and Congress, the PDP had also been in power and contributed to the governance.

"Sir, I do not want to disturb the honourable member because it is his time, but he mentioned only the NC and Congress governments. I want to remind him that the PDP government also worked here while in power. You tend to forget them because of your friendly relations with them," she said.

The minister highlighted that the government presently does not have control over the Home Department, which she said was necessary for making decisions related to such cases. PTI AB MPL MPL