FIRs in Puducherry should be registered in Tamil: Amit Shah

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said FIRs in the Union territory of Puducherry should be registered in Tamil and arrangements should be made to make it available in other languages to those who require it.

Chairing a meeting where implementation of three new criminal laws in Puducherry was reviewed with Lieutenant Governor (LG) K Kailashnathan, Shah took stock of the progress and current status of key provisions concerning police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensic services.

The home minister said FIRs in Puducherry should be registered in Tamil language only and arrangements should be made to make it available in other languages to those who require it, according to an official release.

He said the Union territory has done a good job towards the implementation of the three new criminal laws brought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He emphasised on ensuring the early implementation of the new criminal laws.

Shah said fingerprints of all arrested criminals should be recorded under NAFIS so that the database can be used optimally.

He said that only the Director of Prosecution should have the right to give legal advice in any case.

The home minister said that provisions like e-summons, e-Sakshya, Nyaya Shruti and forensics should be fully implemented as soon as possible.

He said the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of the Union territory should review the progress of implementation of the new criminal laws once a week, the home minister every 15 days and the LG once in a month.

The meeting was attended by the Home Minister of Puducherry, Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of the union territory among others. PTI ACB ZMN