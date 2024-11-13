FIRs lodged against Ghaziabad lawyers who blocked road over judge's transfer demand

Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) Lawyers protesting the police baton charge against them in a district judge's court, blocked the Hapur road here during a demonstration as police lodged two FIRs lodged for the protest, officials said on Wednesday.

Protesting lawyers blocked the road for two hours on Monday afternoon, causing a traffic jam in the area, and burnt the effigy of district judge Aman Kumar while raising slogans against him, they said.

On October 29, a clash erupted between police and lawyers at the Ghaziabad district court in Uttar Pradesh following a heated argument between the judge and a lawyer. Alleging lathicharge against them, lawyers announced a strike and demanded that the judge be transferred and that disciplinary action be taken against the police officers involved.

Lawyers have also threatened to boycott the assembly bypoll in Ghaziabad and added that they will hold a mahapanchyat on November 16 to decide their future course of action.

The FIRs against them were registered at Kavinagar police station on Tuesday night.

The first FIR was lodged by Durvesh Chand Sharma (30) who was allegedly manhandled by some unknown lawyers and his car’s windshield was broken with bricks on a service road while he was on his way home on Tuesday.

The FIR was lodged against unknowing lawyers under BNS sections 126 (wrongful restraint), 115 (voluntary causing hurt) and 324(4)(mischief), they said.

Another FIR was lodged by Tarun Tomer (30) in the same police station under BNS sections 191(2) (rioting), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 126 (wrongful restraint) against unknown lawyers, they said.

On Monday and Tuesday lawyers’ had blocked the Hapur road for two hours in the afternoon hours and burnt the effigy of district judge Aman Kumar and raised slogans against him.

The lawyers are demanding transfer and suspension of the district judge and the police personnel who charged baton on them in the court premises on October 29.

The lawyers had blocked the service road near the Kavinagar police station, the route used by those going towards the Kavinagar colony, Deputy Commissioner of Police (city zone) Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

Meanwhile, lawyers of 22 western Uttar Pradesh districts staged a sit-in in support of the demands of the Ghaziabad lawyers and blocked key roads, and said their protest will continue till the transfer and suspension of the district judge, Deepak Sharma, president of the district bar, told PTI.

Lawyers will boycott the by-election in all the districts if their demands are not fulfilled, he added.

On Wednesday, roads were not blocked to not cause commuters any inconvenience, Sharma said. The strike will continue till the mahapanchayat of lawyers of 22 districts is held, he said. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY