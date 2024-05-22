FIRs lodged against tour operators who issued fake registrations to Kedarnath pilgrims

Dehradun, May 22 (PTI) Uttarakhand Police lodged nine FIRs on Wednesday against tour and travel operators in Rishikesh and Haridwar for issuing fake registration documents to pilgrims bound for Kedarnath.

The FIRs were lodged at Rudraprayag Kotwali, a senior police official said.

"We have gathered details about the tour and travel operators who forged the dates and names of pilgrims in the registration documents and presented them as genuine. They are based in Haridwar and Rishikesh. Stern action will soon be taken against all of them," Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Vishakha Ashok Bhadane said.

They forged the yatra dates of pilgrims whose registration was for June or July to May or changed the names of the pilgrims and made the documents seem genuine, she said.

She said in the last 12 days, more than 3.5 lakh Char Dham Yatra pilgrims have offered prayers at the Himalayan temple. PTI ALM ALM SKY SKY