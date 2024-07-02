FIRs registered in 5 districts of Jammu region under new criminal law BNS

Jammu, Jul 1 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police registered FIRs in five districts of the Jammu division under the new criminal law Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that came into force across the country on Monday, officials said.

Jammu Zone Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain said the registration of the first FIRs under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is a historic moment for the region.

"In a significant development, the first FIRs under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been successfully registered at the Model Police Stations in Doda and Reasi districts, besides Udhampur, Ramban, and Jammu districts in the Jammu division," a police spokesman said.

The first FIR, bearing number 170/2024, was registered at the police station in Doda. "The accident case has been registered under sections 281 (exhibiting fake mark) and 125 (wrongful confinement) of the BNS, marking a notable milestone in the region's legal enforcement framework," he said.

An FIR has also been registered at Police Station Pouni in Reasi district for an accident case under sections 281 and 125(a) of the BNS, 2023, and an investigation has been initiated.

Similarly, a case of assault was registered under section 115 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 125 of the BNS, marking the first FIR registered in Police Station Udhampur under the new criminal law.

Moreover, a case has been registered at Police Station Bishnah invoking sections 109 (organized crime) and 115 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the BNS and 4/25 A Act.

Meanwhile, the first FIR under sections 125 (a) and 281 of the BNS has been registered at Police Station Banihal in district Ramban.

From now on, all FIRs will be filed under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023. However, cases registered before July 1 will continue to be tried under the IPC (Indian Penal Code), CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code), and Indian Evidence Act until their final disposal.

Jain said, "These new laws will ensure justice and equality for all, moving away from the repressive colonial framework. The Model Police Stations in Doda and Reasi have taken a significant step in the implementation of these three Sanhitas in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir." "This will contribute to making our society more peaceful and crime-free, and will enhance the police's accountability, transparency, responsibility, and trustworthiness," the ADGP said.

He further stated that they are confident in working together towards a safer and more just society.

"The registration of this first FIR under the new BNS sections marks the dawn of a new era in legal enforcement in Jammu & Kashmir, setting a precedent for future cases and reinforcing the commitment of the J&K Police to serve and protect the community with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism," the ADGP said.