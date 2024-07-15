FIRs to be filed against those spreading false news about Himachal CM on social media: Official

Shimla, Jul 15 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Government on Monday warned that FIRs will be filed against those spreading false news targeting Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on social media.

Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan said the state government has taken strict action against the dissemination of false news targeting the chief minister on social media.

In the statement, he said that instructions have been issued to register FIRs against those responsible for spreading misleading information.

He said that there has been a concerted effort to tarnish the image of the Himachal Pradesh chief minister through unfounded propaganda on social media for the last few days.

"This is an unfortunate and deliberate conspiracy," he said.

In response, the Chief Minister's Office has directed that FIRs be filed against the channels involved in this false propaganda. Besides, legal action would be taken to put an end to the baseless and malicious content being circulated, the statement said. PTI BPL RT RT