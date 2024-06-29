First 6 months of BJP govt in Rajasthan disappointing, done nothing in public interest: Dotasra

Jaipur, Jun 29 (PTI) The first six months of the BJP government in Rajasthan have been disappointing, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra claimed on Saturday, days before the Budget Session of the state Assembly commences on July 3.

The Bhajan Lal Sharma government has spent these months only in reviewing public welfare schemes launched by the previous Congress government rather than doing anything that benefits people.

"The six-month tenure of the BJP government in the state has been disappointing," Dotasra told reporters here, adding that this indicates the Rajasthan government's budget will not propose public welfare schemes.

He said the BJP government has not issued a single recruitment notification, but wants to take credit by giving appointment letters to those recruited by the Congress government.

The BJP dispensation lacks vision for the development of the state and it seems their being in government is just a formality.

The chief minister repeatedly gives statements to bring Yamuna water to Rajasthan but has done nothing towards that, and people have also not been informed if any agreement has been made with neighbouring states.

He said when the BJP was in opposition in the state, its leaders made a great deal of hue and cry over the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leak.

The Congress government conducted a re-exam and gave appointment to eligible candidates, but today the same BJP leaders are silent even though the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) paper leak has jeopardised the future of 24 lakh students, Dotasra said.

"This exposes their real character. In the upcoming assembly session, the opposition will seek answers from the BJP government of Rajasthan on issues of public interest," he said.

On School Education Minister Madan Dilawar's statement on tribals, Dotasra said he should apologise for his remarks about getting a DNA test of the tribal done.

"Has the RSS taught Madan Dilawar to ask a tribal who their father is? We will raise this issue in the assembly. By now, the RSS should have said that this is not our statement, we do not support this, but these people are anti-tribal," he said. PTI AG TIR TIR