First advent Christmas service held during Hornbill Festival in Nagaland

Kohima, Dec 8 (PTI) Alongside the cultural extravaganza, tourists and locals on Sunday received the blessings of Christmas with Nagaland Joint Christian Forum (NJCF) holding the Advent Christmas devotional service at the Hornbill festival in Naga Heritage Village Kisama.

This is the first-ever advent Christmas service held coinciding with the Hornbill Festival celebration, an annual tourism promotional event of the Nagaland government, which is currently in its 25th year.

Extending greetings on the occasion, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said, "This celebration is made even more special as it coincides with the 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival." Expressing his sincere gratitude to the forum for organising the special devotion service, Rio who attended the function, hoped that the spirit of love, unity, and understanding would guide the thoughts and actions of all.

He also urged everyone to embrace the values of tolerance, forgiveness, and goodwill during the festival season.

Rio also reminded the crowd of the true meaning of Christmas — the birth of Jesus Christ, who brought hope, peace, and salvation to the world.

The chief minister also spoke about the deeper connection between spirituality, indigenous heritage, and political identity, emphasising how the advent of Christmas represents a coming together of faith, culture, and history.

Rio reflected on Nagaland's political struggle, citing historical milestones such as the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act of 1873, which continues to protect the region's cultural heritage.

He maintained that the protections enshrined in the BEFR and the state's political agreement, incorporated into India's Constitution under Article 371A, play a vital role in sustaining Naga identity.

He stressed that these provisions help showcase the uniqueness of the Naga people while underscoring the importance of unity in the ongoing journey.

As the main speaker of the occasion, Advisor of NJCF, Rev Dr Zelhou Keyho while delivering the Christmas message, stressed that the true beauty of Christmas lies in worshipping the Lord.

Reminding the gathering of the true reason for the season – the birth of Jesus Christ, Rev Dr Keyho highlighted the challenges of modern life, where people often become so busy with their own concerns that they miss the deeper meaning of Christmas.

"Christmas is for all of us – the rich, the poor, the innocent, the tourist, and the people of the soil," he said, emphasising that the celebration of Christmas calls everyone, regardless of their background, to open their hearts to its message.

"Christmas is not about Santa Claus; it is about God who came and dwelt among us," he said, calling on the crowd to live out their Christian faith by being a light and salt to the world.

The occasion was also marked by special Christmas carols by various churches and also special prayers for visitors and tourists visiting the Hornbill Festival and their safe journey back home.

The Advent Christmas Service concluded with the congregation singing the popular Christmas song "Joy to the World". PTI NBS NBS RG