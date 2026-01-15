First among three major Jallikattu bull taming sporting events begins in TN’s Avaniyapuram

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Jan 15 (PTI) The traditional bull-taming sport, the first among the three major events for this Pongal 2026 harvest festival season, commenced on Thursday with about 550 bull tamers set to display their prowess.

Nearly 1,100 bulls and the tamers have registered online to participate in the mid-January festival event held for three days in Madurai that will be the cynosure of all eyes.

Palamedu and Alanganallur, marking the grand finale, are the other two centres where the bull-taming events would be held on January 16 and 17 respectively. The winner - the best among men and bull, too, will get a car, tractor, and other attractive prizes.

State Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthi inaugurated the sport in the presence of Madurai district Collector Pravin Kumar and other senior officials. Over 2,200 police personnel have been deployed for security. PTI JSP JSP KH