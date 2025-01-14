First 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh: Akhara members, devotees take holy dip on 'Makar Sankranti'

Mahakumbh Nagar: Lakhs of devotees led by members of various 'akharas' took a dip in the Triveni Sangam here on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' on Tuesday to mark the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Maha Kumbh.

While the first major 'snan' of the Maha Kumbh was held on Monday on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima', the akharas or the members of the Hindu monastic orders took their first snan on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara were the first ones to take 'Amrit Snan'. Thirteen akharas are participating in the Maha Kumbh.

Chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Ganga Maiyya' were heard as the devotees took a dip in the bone-chilling water.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted devotees on the occasion of the first Amrit Snan.

"This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith 'Makar Sankranti', congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj," he said in a post on X early this morning.

Noting that nearly 1.75 crore devotees took a dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Monday, he said, "Today, under the guidance of revered saints, lakhs of people have already started taking a dip in the auspicious Brahma Muhurat from 3 am, with the Akhadas soon to perform their ceremonial 'Amrit Snan.'

Celebrated on January 14 every year, Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun into Capricorn, signifying the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days. It is a harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God and holds immense cultural and spiritual significance.

Previously known as 'Shahi Snan,' the 'Amrit Snan' is a ceremonial holy dip performed by saints and devotees at sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh.

It is believed to cleanse sins and provide spiritual merit, attracting millions of Hindu pilgrims to partake in this itual.

The present edition of the Kumbh is being held after 12 years, though seers claim the celestial permutations and combinations for the event are taking place after 144 years, making the occasion even more auspicious.