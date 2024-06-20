First Andhra Pradesh Assembly session to commence on June 21

Amaravati, June 20 (PTI) The first session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly after the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena came to power in the state will be convened on June 21.

While the session is expected to be a short one of two days, during which the MLAs will be sworn in and the election of speaker and deputy speaker will take place, a government source said that the duration will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee.

Though it was initially decided that the assembly would be convened on June 24, it has been advanced to Friday.

Ahead of the session commencement, Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday administered the oath of office to senior TDP leader G Butchaiah Chowdary as Pro-tem Speaker.

Before swearing in at Raj Bhavan as Pro-tem Speaker, Chowdary took oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly.

A host of ministers and officials attended the event.

Chowdary represents the Rajahmundry Rural constituency.

According to TDP sources, senior party leader and Narsipatnam MLA C Ayyanna Patrudu is likely to be elected as the Speaker.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly is 175-member strong.

The NDA alliance swept the 2024 polls and won a large majority of 164 assembly seats.