First angioplasty procedure carried out in Latur GMCH under Maharashtra govt scheme

Latur, Dec 5 (PTI) The first angioplasty procedure under the Maharashtra government's Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana was conducted in Latur on Thursday in the state-run Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Super-Specialty Hospital, an official said.

The development will be of great help to people in the district, he added.

"A 53-year-old woman was operated on and two stents were placed. Everyone has worked tirelessly for the past one year to set up a cath lab at the facility. People should take full advantage of the free angiography and angioplasty services now available under the government scheme," he added. PTI COR BNM