Advertisment
National

First angioplasty procedure carried out in Latur GMCH under Maharashtra govt scheme

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Latur, Dec 5 (PTI) The first angioplasty procedure under the Maharashtra government's Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana was conducted in Latur on Thursday in the state-run Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Super-Specialty Hospital, an official said.

Advertisment

The development will be of great help to people in the district, he added.

"A 53-year-old woman was operated on and two stents were placed. Everyone has worked tirelessly for the past one year to set up a cath lab at the facility. People should take full advantage of the free angiography and angioplasty services now available under the government scheme," he added. PTI COR BNM

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe