'First announce, second think': Cong's dig after MHA says Chandigarh bill not to be brought in Winter session

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) With the Union Home Ministry stating that it has no intention to bring the proposed bill on Chandigarh in Parliament's Winter session, the Congress on Sunday took a swipe at the Modi government, claiming it is yet another example of its "first announce, second think" approach to governance.

Congress general secretary in-charge (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said that just yesterday, the Parliament Bulletin for the forthcoming Winter Session had listed for introduction a Constitution Amendment Bill to enable the appointment of a full-time LG for Chandigarh.

This was immediately and aggressively opposed by the Congress and other parties in Punjab whose Governor is also the Administrator of Chandigarh, Ramesh said on X.

The Union Home Ministry now says that it has no intention to introduce the Bill in the Winter Session, he said.

"Yet another example of the Modi Government's FAST approach to governance - First Announce, Second Think (sic)," Ramesh said.

The Union Home Ministry on Sunday said that it has no intention to bring the proposed Bill on Chandigarh that intends to "simplify the law-making" process for the Centre in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament, and asserted that the proposal doesn't aim to change traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and Punjab and Haryana.

This came a day after a bulletin of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha listed the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2025 among the provisional list of 10 bills for the upcoming session beginning December 1.

The Bill that proposes to bring Chandigarh under the ambit of Article 240 of the Constitution, which empowers the president to make regulations for the UT and legislate directly, sparked sharp reactions from leaders in Punjab.

"A suitable decision will be taken only after adequate consultations with all stakeholders, keeping in mind the interests of Chandigarh. There is no need for any concern on this matter. The central government has no intention of introducing any Bill to this effect in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament," the ministry said in a statement.

"The proposal only to simplify the central government's law-making process for the Union territory of Chandigarh is still under consideration with the central government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal," a spokesperson of the ministry said, allaying concerns raised on the matter.

The ministry said the proposal in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh's governance or administrative structure, nor does it aim to change "traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the states of Punjab or Haryana". Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

The Bill seeks to include the Union territory of Chandigarh in Article 240, in line with other UTs without legislatures, such as Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and Puducherry (when its legislative assembly is dissolved or suspended).

Article 240 of the Constitution grants power to the president to make regulations for the peace, progress and effective governance of the Union territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands; Lakshadweep; Dadra and Nagar Haveli; and Daman & Diu and Puducherry. PTI ASK RT