First Asian Buddhist Summit to be held in Delhi on Nov 5-6

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Various Sangha leaders, scholars and practitioners from different Buddhist traditions across Asia will gather here as part of a conclave from November 5-6 to promote understanding and address contemporary challenges faced by the Buddhist community.

Advertisment

President Droupadi Murmu is expected to be the chief guest at the first Asian Buddhist Summit to be hosted by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC).

The theme of the summit is 'Role of Buddha Dhamma in Strengthening Asia', the ministry said in a statement.

The summit will bring together Sangha leaders, scholars, experts and practitioners from various Buddhist traditions across Asia to foster dialogue, promote understanding and address the contemporary challenges faced by the Buddhist community, the statement said.

Advertisment

Buddhism holds a unique position in the spiritual and cultural history of India and across Asia. The teachings of Buddha, his disciples and preachers have kept Asia united through a common outlook towards life, divinity, and social values, it said.

The Buddha Dhamma has emerged as a valuable component of India's culture, aiding the country in developing steadfast foreign policy and effective diplomatic ties, the statement said.

The summit is also a manifestation of India's 'Act East' policy, which is principled on collective, inclusive and spiritual development of Asia with Dhamma as the guiding light, it added. PTI KND ARI ARI