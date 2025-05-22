First batch for Hemkund Sahib Yatra leaves from Rishikesh

Dehradun, May 22 (PTI) Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday flagged off the first batch for the pilgrimage to Shri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara from Rishikesh.

The governor and the chief minister congratulated the first batch of ‘Sangats’ and wished them a safe journey.

The doors of the Sikh pilgrimage located at an altitude of 15000 feet in the Chamoli district are scheduled to open on May 25.

Describing this journey to Hemkund Sahib as a symbol of faith, devotion and belief, the governor said that the difficult trek of about 18 km to the pilgrimage is a test of the patience and courage of every devotee.

He said that the government is constantly making efforts to make the yatra easier and safe. Appreciating the preparations made by the administration and the Gurudwara Management Committee on the travel routes, he urged the devotees to adopt the mantra of plastic-free travel and promote the 'Vocal for Local' campaign by giving priority to local products.

The chief minister said that the pilgrimage to Shri Hemkund Sahib is a unique confluence of the religious and spiritual culture of the state. PTI DPT MNK MNK