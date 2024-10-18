First batch of 72 Punjab teachers leaves for professional training in Finland

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The first batch of 72 teachers from Punjab left for Finland on Friday for professional training, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann saying it marks a significant milestone in the state's education system.

As he saw off the primary teachers, Mann said his is the first government since Independence that is investing in teachers, schools and students to usher in an education revolution.

Mann said this is not merely a journey to a new country but an opportunity for the teachers to explore new pedagogical techniques, best practices, and innovative ways of shaping the future of children and education in Punjab.

The chief minister said education forms the backbone of any society and in Punjab, the state government has been striving to continuously improve it to ensure every child, regardless of their background, gets access to high-quality learning, a statement said.

He said this initiative exemplifies the state government’s commitment to this cause. He said that Finland has been chosen because it is globally renowned for having one of the most effective education systems.

Mann said that it is not just about the curriculum but about the methodology, the philosophy of education, and a culture that fosters creativity, innovation, and a lifelong love for learning.

The chief minister said Finnish education emphasises on equality, teacher autonomy, and student-centered learning, qualities that the state government aims to imbibe into its education system.

Seeking to strike an emotional chord, he described the teachers as architects of the future who build not just the minds of students but also their characters, guiding them to become compassionate, responsible, and innovative citizens.

Mann expressed hope that this training will give them exposure to new teaching strategies, classroom management techniques, and holistic approaches that put the child at the center of learning.

This will transform not only the classrooms but also the lives of thousands of students who will benefit from this global exposure, he said, adding that Finland focuses on interactive and student-centered teaching so the teachers will learn how to encourage critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity in students.

The CM asserted the Finnish model of education emphasizes not just academic learning but the overall emotional, social, and physical well-being of students.

Mann expressed hope that when the teachers return they will become ambassadors of change as the knowledge and skills they acquire in Finland will further cascade into the larger educational ecosystem of Punjab.

The chief minister exhorted the teachers to make this training a seed that will grow into a tree of knowledge, benefiting not just individual students but entire communities.

Later, interacting with the media, the chief minister said that under AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab, the major thrust is being laid on education.

On the contrary, BJP governments in around 18 states have no focus on education, rather the party is more concerned about polarisation of votes on sectarian lines.

Referring to the plummeting ties between India and Canada, the chief minister said that lakhs of Punjabis live in Canada and they play an active role in state's economy.

He said that the union government must ensure friendly ties with all the countries across the globe as it is in the interest of people. PTI SKC SKC TIR TIR