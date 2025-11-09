First batch of firearm licences to indigenous people to be issued in Feb 2026: Himanta

Guwahati, Nov 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state government will issue the first batch of firearm licences to indigenous people living in "vulnerable and remote" areas in February 2026.

The decision gains significance as the state will go to assembly polls soon after the issuance of the first batch of firearm licences.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting here, Sarma said the authorities have received "a lot" of applications from the indigenous people and are currently scrutinising them.

"We have received a lot of applications for firearm licences. We are scrutinising the applications currently," he added.

The government will give the licences very selectively and not all the people wanting to have a firearm will be permitted, Sarma said.

"The first batch of licences under this scheme will be given in February," he added.

The assembly elections to 126 constituencies are likely to take place in March-April of next year. PTI TR TR ACD