First batch of Haj pilgrims from J-K returns

Srinagar, Jul 18 (PTI) The first batch of 316 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir returned from the annual Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and other senior civil and police officials received the pilgrims at Srinagar International Airport.

Upon their arrival, Bidhuri greeted the pilgrims on performing Haj and for the successful culmination of their "holy journey".

During his interaction with the pilgrims, the divisional commissioner enquired about the arrangements made for their smooth and peaceful pilgrimage.

He also took stock of the arrangements made for the arrival of pilgrims and instructed the officials concerned to ensure a comfortable and hassle-free movement towards their respective native places.

Over 12,000 pilgrims embarked on the pilgrimage from Jammu and Kashmir this year. Additionally, 111 women without Mahram also performed the Haj.

National Conference chief and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah also visited the airport to receive the pilgrims. PTI SSB SZM