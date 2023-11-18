First batch of NDA's women cadets to take part in passing out parade on Nov 30

Pune, Nov 18 (PTI) The first batch of women cadets of the National Defence Academy will participate in the passing out parade along with their male counterparts this year, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The parade of the 145th NDA course will be reviewed on November 30 by President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the defence official added.

Last year, the first batch of 19 women cadets joined the NDA, Khadakwasla, a premier tri-services institution that has given the country the finest military officers, and they are currently in the second year of the military-cum-academic training, he said.

"Women cadets will be part of the marching contingent. They are currently in their second year. The second-year and third-year cadets take part in the passing out parade," the official informed.

"Get ready to witness the Passing Out Parade of the 145th #NDA course on 30th Nov 23. The parade will be reviewed by Smt Droupadi Murmu, Hon'ble President of India. Presenting Teaser," the defence spokesperson, Pune, said in a post on social media site X. PTI PR BNM BNM