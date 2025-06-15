First batch of pilgrims for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra departs from Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) Chanting "Har Har Mahadev", the first batch of 39 pilgrims was flagged off on Sunday from Ghaziabad for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra which has resumed after a hiatus of five years.

The flag-off ceremony took place at the Kailash Mansarovar Bhavan in Indirapuram where Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh launched the pilgrimage.

Apart from 39 pilgrims, the first batch will also have two liaison officers. Initially, 46 registrations were received, but some people could not participate due to health issues, an official statement said.

A special 'Shaivite' prayer was held to mark the occasion, with sounds of traditional instruments like the damru, mridang, turhi, and dholak filling the air.

The spiritually charged atmosphere resonated with chants of “Har Har Mahadev” from pilgrims and dignitaries alike.

The event was also attended by Cabinet Minister Sunil Sharma, Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg, Principal Secretary (Religious Affairs and Culture) Mukesh Meshram, and District Magistrate Deepak Meena, among others, the statement said.

Tourism Minister Singh called the resumption of the pilgrimage from UP a historic moment, reflecting the government’s commitment to promoting religious tourism.

He highlighted the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in reviving Sanatan culture.

MP Garg extended his heartfelt wishes for a safe and blessed journey, while Cabinet Minister Sharma expressed pride that the Kailash Bhavan, the starting point of the yatra, lies in his constituency.

In a special gesture, the Department of Religious Affairs, in collaboration with the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, has announced a special offering for all Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims.

The CEO of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, Vishwabhushan Mishra, said every pilgrim will be presented with a 'Rudraksha' garland and a QR-coded 'Sugam Darshan' card upon return.

This card will remain valid for one year and will grant priority entry to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple for the pilgrims and four of their family members. However, it will not be applicable on major festive occasions such as Mahashivratri, Sawan Mondays, etc., the statement said.

The state government is providing financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to each resident of the state undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, it said. PTI ABN ABN KVK KVK