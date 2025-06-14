First batch of yatris of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025 flagged-off

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The first batch of yatris of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, 2025 began their journey on Friday after a flag-off ceremony held here.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita presided over the event at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

In his remarks, he appreciated the Chinese side for its cooperation in the resumption of the Yatra, the statement said.

The minister felicitated the yatris on their selection and wished them a safe and fulfilling yatra.

Margherita recognised the role of various ministries and departments of the Centre, such as the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the state governments of Delhi, Uttarakhand and Sikkim, and the National Informatics Centre.

"Honoured to flag off the first batch of KMY 2025 - a sacred journey that is a testament to India's living civilizational connections across the borders. Wished all yatris a safe and fulfilling journey. Gratitude to @MEAIndia, state governments, ITBP and all agencies for seamless coordination to realise KMY 2025 on a short timeline. @MEAIndia," he later posted on X and also shared some photos.

The government organises the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra every year between June and September, through the two official routes of Lipulekh Pass (since 1981) in Uttarakhand and Nathu La Pass (since 2015) in Sikkim. PTI KND RHL