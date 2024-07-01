First BNS case in Mumbai registered at DB Marg police station, pertains to online cheating

Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) The first case in Mumbai under Bharat Nyaya Sanhita, which came into force on Monday, was registered at DB Marg police station in the southern part of the metropolis, an official said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which came into force nationwide at midnight, have replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

"The first case was filed at DB Marg police station at 12:45am on the complaint of Girgaon Chowpatty resident Dilip Subhedar Singh (36) who was duped of Rs 76,000 by unidentified persons who phoned him several times between June 26 and now," he said.

"Late Sunday night, Singh got one such call and was asked to deposit Rs 76,116 into various accounts to get a loan. After he made the payment, Sigh realised he had been cheated. A case was registered under BNS against an unidentified person. In all, 12 cases were registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita by 5pm," the official said.

The official said exhaustive training had been given to all units of the Mumbai police to ensure effective implementation of the new laws.

"Training material on the three new laws were provided to all regional and zonal offices. All police stations have been given registers with appropriate amendments and provisions of the new criminal laws. A comparative chart of the old (IPC) and new (BNS) provisions has also been given to personnel," the official informed. PTI DC BNM