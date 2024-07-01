First BNS case in Pune registered in Warje Malwadi as man attacked over petty dispute

Pune, Jul 1 (PTI) The first case in Pune, Maharashtra's second largest city, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on Monday at Warje Malwadi police station, an official said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), the three new criminal laws which came into force nationwide at midnight, have replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

A case was registered under sections 118 (2) ( voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352(5) (criminal intimidation) against three persons who had allegedly beaten up a 32-year-old man over a petty issue, the official said.

"A total of four cognisable and 22 non-cognisable (NC) cases were registered in Pune on Monday at four police station," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailesh Balkawade said.

Personnel have undergone extensive training on the three new acts, he added.