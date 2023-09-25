Advertisment
First C-295 aircraft inducted into IAF at the Hindan Air Force Station

NewsDrum Desk
25 Sep 2023
C-295 aircraft

Ghaziabad: The first C-295 medium tactical transport aircraft was inducted into the Indian Air Force on Monday, boosting its logistics capabilities.

The induction ceremony took place at the Hindan Air Force Station here in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari along with senior officials of the IAF as well as of Airbus attended the induction ceremony.

Singh later took part in a 'Sarva Dharma Pooja' that was performed in the hangar to mark the induction.

