First Cabinet meeting of new Andhra Pradesh govt on June 24

Amaravati: The first Cabinet meeting of the new NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is scheduled on June 24.

The NDA government comprises TDP, BJP and Janasena.

The Cabinet meeting is scheduled to commence at 10 am on Monday in the first block of the Secretariat, said an official release on Saturday, quoting Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad.

The Chief Secretary on Friday directed all the departments to submit their agenda for the Cabinet meeting.

The 25-member strong Cabinet is a mix of 17 freshers and eight experienced ministers.