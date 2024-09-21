First cancer multi-omics data portal of Indian patients launched

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) An India-specific cancer multi-omics data portal has been launched by ICGA with open access to clinically correlated information from Indian cancer patients to help researchers and clinicians develop personalised treatment protocols.

Currently, the platform by the Indian Cancer Genome Atlas (ICGA) consists of data from 50 breast cancer patients, with plans to expand to over 500 patients in the coming year.

This data is freely accessible to the global research community under India's PRIDE guidelines, which promote ethical sharing and collaboration in cancer research.

The ICGA claimed that it was India's first such platform that provides open access to data from Indian cancer patients, aimed at transforming cancer research and treatment for Indian populations.

As a Section 8 not-for-profit organisation, the ICGA Foundation operates through a public-private-philanthropic partnership, with active support from over 50 clinicians, researchers, and data analysts.

Historically, cancer treatments in India have been based on Western data sets, the statement by ICGA said. However, cancers in Indian patients can differ significantly at the molecular level, it said.

"The ICGA's mission is to create Indian-specific datasets to help researchers and clinicians develop personalized treatment protocols. The ICGA cancer multi-omics portal is the first in India to offer data that includes DNA, RNA, and protein profiles of breast cancer patients, integrated with clinical outcomes," the statement said.

Professor Shekhar C Mande, Former DG-CSIR, currently a Senior Professor at Savitribai Phule Pune University said, "Making this invaluable cancer data publicly accessible marks a pivotal step in accelerating scientific discoveries and enhancing patient outcomes.

"By openly sharing this data, we are empowering researchers, clinicians, and innovators to collaborate, explore new frontiers, and drive transformative breakthroughs in cancer treatment." In a joint statement, Dr JC Zenklusen, Director of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) at the NCI, USA, and Professor Sunil Badve of University School of Medicin, Georgia, USA, urged others with similar data to actively contribute to ICGA, so this initiative can grow even faster and drive greater.

"Fifteen years ago, when we launched TCGA, we could not have foreseen the remarkable progress cancer research would make. Understanding the genome of cancer patients will improve the treatment of Indians not only in India but also worldwide," they said in a joint statement.

Dr Anand Deshpande, Chairman and Managing Director at Persistent, and Non-Executive Director at ICGA said it was an "excellent start with this groundbreaking multi-omics cancer portal".

"Cancer touches all of us, and the need for more effective, personalised treatments, specially tailored to the unique genetic and environmental factors in India, is urgent.

"Cancer touches all of us, and the need for more effective, personalised treatments, specially tailored to the unique genetic and environmental factors in India, is urgent.

"This portal will empower researchers with crucial data to advance customized cancer research for better treatment outcomes. I encourage everyone to contribute and support this vital cause, helping us accelerate progress in the fight against cancer," Despande said The Indian Cancer Genome Atlas (ICGA) is a national initiative focused on mapping the genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic landscapes of cancers across India.