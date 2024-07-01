First case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita registered in MP's Gwalior; related to motorcycle theft

Gwalior, Jul 1 (PTI) The first case under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) was registered in Gwalior's Hazira police station of motorcycle theft amounting to Rs. 1.80 lakh, a senior police official said on Monday.

Gwalior SP Dharamveer Singh informed the press that the state had adopted the new laws under BNS starting July 1.

The inaugural case, registered under section 303(2) of BNS, pertained to the theft of a motorcycle by an unidentified culprit.

Utilizing the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) software, the authorities successfully lodged the first FIR in connection with the incident.

The complainant, Sourabh Narwaria, recounted that his motorcycle with registration number MP 07 ZM 8723 was stolen shortly after he parked it outside his residence in Maa Peetambara Colony, Yadav Dharmkanta, Hazira.

The motorcycle, valued at approximately Rs. 1.80 lakh, was registered in the name of Narwaria's cousin brother.

The case gained attention when Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified that contrary to rumours, the first FIR under the new law was not related to a street vendor in Delhi but rather to a motorcycle theft case in Gwalior.

"This is not true. The first FIR was registered in a police station of Gwalior, which is about a theft, someone's motorcycle was stolen. A case for the value of Rs 1 lakh 80 thousand was registered.

"The case against the street vendor from Delhi was not the first case registered and by using the provision of review the police has disposed of the case," he said.

The Madhya Pradesh police has registered 15 cases till 5 PM on Monday under the new laws.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which came into force from July 1, have replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Police said a case was registered under section 296 of BNS against Raja alias Harbhajan on the complaint of Praful Chauhan (40), a resident of Israni Market, at Hanumanganj police station.

Chauhan accused Raja of abusing him over an old enmity, the official said, adding section 296 that corresponds to section 294 (obscene act or words in public) of the now-scrapped Indian Penal Code.

"For sure the FIR registered under BNS by Hanumanganj police station here is the first in MP. It may be the first in India but we have to check. A total of 15 FIRs were registered under BNS by 5pm," Bhopal Commissioner of Police Harinarayanchari Mishra told PTI.

The process to register the FIR started at 12:05 am and was completed at 12:15am, the Commissioner of Police said.