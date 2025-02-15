First Catholic nun becomes medical officer in Kerala, scripts history

Kochi (Kerala), Feb 15 (PTI) Catholic nuns working as doctors in government hospitals are a rare sight in India. However, senior doctor Jean Rose is an exception.

She joined government service two years ago in the hilly district of Idukki and currently serves as the medical officer at the Family Health Centre in Marayoor, a remote village home to several tribal communities.

A member of the Sisters of the Destitute, Dr Rose also known as Rosamma Thomas, completed her MBBS and post-graduation in Anesthesia from St John's Medical College, Bengaluru.

After clearing the Kerala PSC examination for medical service, she received her first government appointment at Kattappana Taluk Hospital in 2023.

She later sought a transfer to the Marayoor Family Health Centre, as she had previously worked in the region during her MBBS and National Health Mission (NHM) PG service.

"While pursuing my MBBS and PG, and during my service with the National Health Mission, I worked in Marayoor," she said, explaining her decision to return.

According to Voice of Nuns, an initiative of the Kerala Conference of Major Superiors (KCMS) and the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) Jagratha Commission, Dr Rose is the first nun to serve as a medical officer in a government hospital.

In a Facebook post, Voice of Nuns stated that she specifically requested the opportunity to serve tribal and underprivileged communities in the Marayoor region, which has a significant Adivasi population.

"As part of a community that works for the destitute, I prefer to serve the poor and underprivileged," she told PTI.

After completing her schooling in Chettuthodu, near Pala in Kottayam district, she actively participated in charitable services.

Dr Rose is the daughter of Mukalel Thomas and Rosamma of Pala, who are now settled in Rajakumari, Idukki. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK ROH