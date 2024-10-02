First Chhattisgarh Green Summit starts Thursday

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) The first Chhattisgarh Green Summit will be held in Raipur from October 3-5 to promote environmental sustainability and integrate Lok traditions into the development discourse.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will inaugurate the summit, while Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap will be the guest of honour.

Organised by the Chhattisgarh Forest and Climate Change Department, the summit will feature sessions on the relationship between forests and communities, Indian forestry, and ecosystem services.

Experts will provide insights into ecological restoration and the benefits forests offer to ecosystems, with the goal of building a sustainable model that balances ecological preservation and community welfare.

Chhattisgarh's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force V Srinivasa Rao said this summit "represents a crucial platform for reimagining our approach to forestry and conservation. By engaging diverse stakeholders, we aim to create a sustainable model that supports both ecological balance and community welfare, ensuring that our forests continue to thrive as a resource and cultural asset for generations to come". PTI GVS ZMN