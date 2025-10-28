New Delhi: The first cloud-seeding trial have been conducted in parts of Delhi, including Burari and Karol Bagh areas, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the aircraft took off from Kanpur for Delhi conducted the exercise.

The trial, aimed at inducing artificial rain to tackle air pollution in the capital, is part of the Delhi government's broader strategy to mitigate deteriorating air quality during the winter months.

The government had conducted a test flight over Burari last week. During the test run, small quantities of silver iodide and sodium chloride compounds used to trigger artificial rain were released from the aircraft.

However, due to low atmospheric moisture of less than 20 per cent, as against the 50 per cent typically required for cloud seeding, rainfall could not be induced.