First cloud seeding trial in Delhi between October 7-9

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The first cloud seeding trial in the national capital will be held in northwest Delhi between October 7 and 9, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Thursday.

The announcement came after the Delhi government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur for conducting pilot cloud seeding operations to combat air pollution.

The agreement was signed at the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Sirsa.

Addressing a press conference, Sirsa said the government has received all necessary permissions to carry out up to five trials over the next two months.

The trials, with an estimated cost of Rs 3.2 crore, will be conducted in October and November.

"We will first evaluate the outcome of the initial attempt and then decide on the subsequent ones," he said.

Gupta said her government was working on "every possible front" to tackle pollution - from promoting electric mobility to reducing smog emissions.

This MoU will pave the way for cloud seeding trials that will not only be historic but also beneficial for Delhi, she said.

"Today's MoU paves the way for a two-month cloud seeding trial, which will be carried out on suitable days in October and November using aircraft. The findings will help us decide the way forward. This initiative will prove to be both historic and beneficial for Delhi," she added.

On Wednesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted permission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to conduct cloud seeding operations in Delhi during October and November.

The operations will be conducted under strict safety, security, and air traffic guidelines issued by the DGCA.

The clearance, issued under Rule 26(2) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, allows IIT Kanpur’s Department of Aerospace Engineering to carry out the activity using a Cessna 206-H aircraft.

The DGCA order specifies that the activity will be conducted without remuneration, under visual flight rules, and only after obtaining clearances from state and local authorities. The operations are authorized from October 1 to November 30.

The date for the cloud seeding trials had seen multiple postponements. In July, Sirsa announced that the trial was delayed due to the arrival of the monsoon.

The trial was deferred until the end of August, as rainy conditions were not ideal and could hinder the desired results. Initially scheduled to be held between July 4 and 11, the trial was rescheduled.

Following consultations with meteorological experts and in light of current weather patterns, the project team proposed a revised window from August 30 to September 10 - when monsoon activity was expected to recede. This window was further extended to improve the chances of success.

The operation is being carried out by the Department of Aerospace Engineering at IIT Kanpur, in coordination with experts from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), using a Cessna 206-H aircraft (VT-IIT).

The operation will adhere strictly to all safety and environmental guidelines, Sirsa said earlier, adding that no photographers will be allowed during the process to ensure compliance with standard operating procedures.