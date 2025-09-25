First CM Shri School in Delhi likely to be inaugurated in Sarojini Nagar on Oct 1

New Delhi, Sept 25 (PTI) The first CM Shri School in the national capital is likely to be inaugurated in Sarojini Nagar on October 1 as part of the 'Seva Pakhwada' (service fortnight) campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, an official said on Thursday.

"The newly-constructed school in Sarojini Nagar is in its final phase of completion, and it will be the first to be opened under the initiative," the official told PTI.

He added, "The inauguration and admissions were delayed earlier due to issues in awarding the tender for smart board installation." The Delhi government had revised the admission schedule for these schools, pushing the entrance test and related dates by nearly two weeks.

According to the Directorate of Education (DoE), admit cards were issued on September 10, while the test for Classes 6, 7 and 8 was held on September 13. The exam was earlier scheduled for September 6.

The final list of selected students was published on September 20 and admissions will be completed by September, the DoE had said.

Announced in the 2025-26 state budget with an outlay of Rs 100 crore, CM Shri Schools are modelled on the Centre's PM Shri Schools and aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The initiative aims to strengthen the public education system and provide students with access to modern, well-equipped campuses.

Half of the seats will be reserved for students from government and government-aided schools, including those under the DoE, MCD, NDMC, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Students from marginalised categories such as SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer) and children with special needs will receive 5 per cent relaxation in eligibility criteria.

The schools will feature AI-powered libraries, smart classrooms with augmented and virtual reality tools, biometric attendance systems and robotics labs.

They are also planned as green campuses, running on solar energy and following zero-waste practices.

The institutions will follow the NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework 2023, with a focus on experiential and inquiry-based learning.

With the Delhi Board of School Education being phased out, the CM Shri Schools will be affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). PTI SHB ARI