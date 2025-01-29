First community radio station along LoC comes up in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) The first community radio station along the Line of Control has been set up in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, strengthening information outreach in border areas, officials said.

The station, "Radio Sangam" has been established by the Indian Army in collaboration with the civil administration and locals at Keri village, nearly one kilometre from the Line of Control (LoC), they said.

Officials said this is the first community radio station on the LoC, which aims to counter misinformation and propaganda from across the border while providing a credible platform for sharing authentic information and addressing local issues.

Due to its strategic location, the station's broadcasts can also be heard in areas across the LoC, they added.

The radio station was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri Abhishek Sharma in the presence of civil society members, civil administration officers and locals.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma said the station would promote social awareness and public participation, help amplify local voices, and strengthen the link between the administration and border residents, while also countering propaganda from across the LoC. PTI AB NSD NSD