First condition of good governance is timely justice delivery, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Jul 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the first condition of good governance is the rule of law, and for justice to be delivered on time.

Addressing the third convocation of Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow, Adityanath said, "It plays a very important role in changing perception, changing the perception of the common people, changing the perception of the country and the world," he said, and added that this university has moved forward on the right path.

"The first condition of good governance is the rule of law. Every person loves a just system and for justice to be delivered on time, and the experts in that field are equally important. India is known today for this rule of law." He conferred degrees to the students along with Chief Justice of India Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, the UP government said in a statement.

Emphasising the importance of trust, the UP chief minister said, "A common man comes to you with hope. We see that when people come with family disputes, they do not listen to anyone, but wherever the lawyer says, they sign with closed eyes because they have faith in the lawyer." "This trust is your biggest asset, and this trust of the common citizen should remain on both the bar and the bench. Living up to this trust has always been the biggest challenge for all of us. In the changing times, the system needs to evolve with the changes in people's way of living and their needs and other technological advancements." He also said, "We have to decide what should be the path of change, whether it is positive or negative. If our path is positive, then our path will be very bright not only in the judicial world but in every field of life. If the path is negative, it will neither be in your interest nor the interest of the society nor the nation." Chief Justice of India Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Supreme Court Judge Justice Vikram Nath, Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Justice Arun Bhansali, judges of the Allahabad High Court, Vice-Chancellor of RMLNLU Prof Amar Pal Singh were present on this occasion. PTI NAV HIG HIG