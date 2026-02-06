First consignment of exotic bulls from Bengaluru reaches Kashmir by rail

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) In a first-of-its-kind initiative, bulls of exotic breeding were transported from Bengaluru to Jammu and Kashmir through railway parcel vans, with the consignment reaching Budgam railway station in the valley on Friday, officials said. The transportation of 23 bulls was carried out under the breeding development programme of the agriculture and animal husbandry department and facilitated by the Northern Railways' Jammu division, marking the first time that livestock has been moved over such a long distance to Kashmir via rail.

Officials said that six bulls were unloaded at the Bari Brahmana goods shed in Jammu, while the remaining 17 were offloaded at the Budgam goods shed in central Kashmir.

"The parcel train, which departed from Bengaluru in Karnataka, passed through several states before reaching the Valley via the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL)," officials said.

They further informed that strict Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms and special chambers were enforced to ensure the safety and welfare of the animals during transit.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal, said that the initiative is expected to boost the region's dairy sector. "The arrival of these high-quality exotic bulls will help improve local cattle breeds in Kashmir and significantly enhance milk production capacity," Singhal said.

"Transportation by rail has reduced costs compared to road transport and ensured safe and timely delivery, even during adverse weather conditions," he added.

Singhal noted that the initiative would help increase the income of dairy farmers and could herald a new phase of growth in the dairy sector in the region.

"This success shows that Kashmir is now fully connected to the national freight network, which will also facilitate trade of livestock and agricultural products in the future," he said.

Railway officials termed the development a significant step towards strengthening freight transportation and supporting agricultural and allied sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI AB AB MPL MPL