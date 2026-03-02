First consignment of GI-tagged ginger exported from Assam

Guwahati, Mar 2 (PTI) The first consignment of Assam's GI-tagged ginger from Karbi Anglong district to London was flagged off by Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Monday.

The export of 1.2 metric tonnes of ginger was facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in collaboration with the state agricultural department.

Bora said that this was a "historic leap" for Assam's farmers and agricultural pride, as it shows growing global recognition of the state's high-quality agricultural commodities.

"The export of ginger highlights the government's focus on increasing farmers' income, promoting value addition and strengthening global market linkages," Bora said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's initiatives have helped expand the state's presence in international agricultural markets, the minister said.

"'Now people in London will find Assam’s finest ginger at their doorsteps! Under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa, the first-ever GI-tagged Karbi Anglong Ginger consignment has been exported from Assam to London,” the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

''This milestone, facilitated by APEDA, highlights Assam’s growing global agri footprint and ensures better returns for our hardworking farmers. From the fertile farms of Assam to international markets, the world is embracing Assamese products with great enthusiasm and appreciation,'' it added.

APEDA General Manager Vineeta Sudhanshu said this is the first time ginger from Assam is being exported to London.

“In January, we organised an international buyer-seller meet. The buyers liked our products there and showed interest in purchasing them,” Sudhanshu said. PTI DG NN