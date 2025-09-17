First consignment of hilsa fish from Bangladesh reaches India

Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) The first consignment of hilsa fish has reached the India-Bangladesh border from the neighbouring country, with eight trucks carrying around 32 tonnes of the popular fish ahead of Durga Puja festivities.

Bangladesh had recently approved the export of 1,200 tonnes of hilsa to India for the festive season, with the shipment window fixed between September 16 and October 5. Each truck is loaded with around four tonnes of fish from the Padma river.

“The consignment will arrive in Kolkata’s wholesale markets by Wednesday night,” Fish Importers’ Association Secretary Syed Anwar Maqsood said.

He said a one-kg ‘Padma Hilsa’ will cost customers around Rs 1,800.

“Now, almost daily, fish from Bangladesh will arrive in Kolkata markets,” Maqsood said.

The Bangladesh government had earlier said the shipments must comply with its Export Policy 2024-27, mandating the minimum export price be fixed at USD 12.5 per kg, with the validity of the approval running from September 16 to October 5, officials said. PTI BSM RBT