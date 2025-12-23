First cruise vessel of 2025-26 season calls at New Mangalore port

Mangaluru, Dec 23 (PTI) The 2025–26 cruise season of the New Manglaore Port has commenced with the arrival of the luxury cruise vessel M S Seven Seas Navigator, officials said on Tuesday.

The Bahamas-flagged cruise ship has arrived at the port at 6.15 am on December 22, and was berthed at Berth No. 4 by 7.15 am, the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) officials said.

The vessel, measuring 172.50 metres in length with a draft of 7.50 metres and a gross registered tonnage of 28,803, arrived from Mormugao Port. It carried 450 international passengers and 360 crew members, a press statement from the port authority said.

NMPA extended a traditional and colourful welcome to the cruise tourists, highlighting the cultural heritage of coastal Karnataka.

Extensive arrangements were made by the port authority in coordination with Customs, Immigration, tourism agencies and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth and pleasant experience for the visitors.

Vinitha Sekhar, Commissioner of Customs, Mangaluru, formally welcomed the ship’s master along with senior port officials and employees.

Several passenger-friendly facilities were arranged at the port, including a Meditation Centre set up by the Ministry of AYUSH, free Wi-Fi connectivity provided by NMPA, and a selfie stand showcasing the Yakshagana art form, installed by the Ministry of Tourism. These initiatives added to the experiential value for the visiting cruise tourists.

During their stay, tourists visited key destinations in and around Mangaluru, including the Gomateshwara statue at Karkala, the Thousand Pillar Temple at Moodabidri, Pilikula Nisargadhama, Soans Farm, the Artisan Village, Gokarnanatha Temple, St Aloysius Chapel, local markets, and Trinity House at Valencia, offering them insights into the region’s cultural, spiritual, and natural heritage, the officials said.

In a typical cruise year, pre-pandemic times, over two dozen cruise ships used berths at NMPA, but in the post-pandemic period, the numbers have stagnated at 8-10 ships, officials said.

According to the NMPA officials, in 2024-25, there were 7 ships, and as per the schedule for 2025-26, the port has already received requests from 6 cruise operators. PTI COR AMP ADB