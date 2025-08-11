First day of UP Assembly's Monsoon session disrupted over 'ill-treatment' to LoP in Gorakhpur

Lucknow, Aug 11 (PTI) The Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly got off to a stormy start on Monday with the Samajwadi Party (SP) members alleging ill-treatment to Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mata Prasad Pandey and trooping into the Well of the House while raising slogans against the government.

The SP members were protesting against the alleged ill-treatment meted out to LoP Pandey during his Gorakhpur visit on June 25.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the Leader of the House, however, rejected the Opposition's charge and slammed the SP instead.

"The Samajwadi Party and democracy are two ends of the river, which can't meet. Since when have these people started believing in democracy? Such talk doesn't suit them," the chief minister said in response to Pandey's charge that he was ill-treated in Gorakhpur, Adityanath’s political and spiritual 'karmabhoomi'.

"It is not right to unnecessarily spoil the atmosphere everywhere," Adityanath said after accusing the SP of playing spoilsport everywhere — Sambhal, Bahraich or Gorakhpur.

Due to the ruckus, Speaker Satish Mahana had to adjourn the House for 43 minutes.

Just as the House assembled, SP lawmaker Dr Sangram Yadav flagged the issue of Pandey's alleged insult during his Gorakhpur visit to check the alleged harassment of traders in the name of "Heritage Corridor".

Despite being in a constitutional post, the BJP workers stopped him (Pandey) by using a JCB and misbehaved with him, Sangram alleged as the Speaker allowed Pandey to raise this issue.

"I was treated rudely, was abused and my car was vandalised," Pandey said.

Gesturing towards Adityanath, he asked, "How will democracy survive when people of your party treat a leader like this? You (Adityanath) are the protector of democracy, and what message will be sent if such an act takes place in your area?" Pandey also accused the government of obstructing his visit to Sambhal, Bahraich and then Gorakhpur.

In response, Adityanath, among other things, also said, "The traders opposed you because you dropped in there like an uninvited guest. This should not happen. In fact, the traders respected you; if it were someone else, they would have responded in a proper manner." "Traders across the state were quite troubled under all four Samajwadi Party governments in the past, as goonda tax was collected from them," he said.

Protesting against Adityanath's reply, the SP members came into the Well of the House, saying that "threats" will not work.

Before this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that since the CM had answered the points raised by the leader of the opposition, there was no need for any investigation.

Pandey, however, sought an investigation into his Gorakhpur visit and demanded that whosoever is found guilty be punished. "Threats will not work, as governments keep coming and going," Pandey said as his party lawmakers raised slogans like, "India will not tolerate the insult of the leader of the opposition party." This forced the Speaker to adjourn the House for 15 minutes at 11.37 am and then extended its duration to 12.20 pm.

Amidst this uproar, the Question Hour ended with only Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader Pallavi Patel (elected from Sirathu on the SP symbol) managing to ask a supplementary question to one of her starred questions.