First draw of lots for EWS admissions on March 5: Delhi education minister

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Delhi's Education Minister, Ashish Sood, on Tuesday announced that the first draw of lots for admissions under the EWS category for the academic session 2025-26 will be conducted on March 5.

The draw would be conducted in the Conference Room of the Education Department at the Old Secretariat.

Addressing the conference, Sood said, "The draw of lots for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) will take place at the Old Secretariat on Wednesday at 2.30 pm in the presence of parents." He further said the process will be completely transparent and conducted in the presence of parents and media representatives.

Additionally, considering the limited space at the venue, multiple television screens will be installed to ensure better visibility for parents attending the event, he said.

Sood reiterated that the Delhi government is committed to transparency and efficiency across all sectors, and the results of these efforts will be evident soon. PTI SHB OZ OZ