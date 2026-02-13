First edition of Delhi Climate Innovation Week to be held from Feb 20-27

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The first edition of Delhi Climate Innovation Week (DCIW) will be held from February 20 to 27 with focus on accelerating climate-tech innovations, according to officials.

An initiative by the Climate Collective Foundation (CCF), convened in association with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is the first stop in this pan-India initiative.

According to officials, the inaugural edition of DCIW will bring together leading corporations developing their net-zero strategies, exciting innovative startups, policymakers, government agencies and academia, enabling an ecosystem to drive collaboration and scale deployable climate solutions emerging from India and the Global South.

"Delhi Climate Innovation Week represents what I've always maintained, that the Global South isn't waiting for permission to lead on climate action. With thousands of startups proving that climate solutions and economic growth are inseparable, India is demonstrating that the path to net zero runs through innovation, not austerity.

"There is, therefore, no question that emerging markets can and are, driving climate tech," said Amitabh Kant, former G20 Sherpa and CEO of Niti Aayog.

From flagship events such as the second edition of Mosambi Climate Conference, Innovation for Resilience Summit, and the Industry Net Zero Innovation Summit to cohorts and job fairs across the city, DCIW will spotlight innovation across mitigation, adaptation, resilience and climate finance.

As part of DCIW, the UNFCCC Global Innovation Hub will be conducting its 19th Systemic Innovation workshop. Themes for other summits include AI for Climate Tech, Women in Climate, Circularity and South-South Cooperation.

"The next decade is more than discovering climate solutions. It is about deploying them at speed and at scale. The Delhi Climate Innovation Week is a signal that India and the Global South are no longer just participants in the global climate conversation but agenda-setters, bringing forward solutions that are affordable, deployable and grounded in real-world constraints," said Pratap Raju, founding partner, Climate Collective.

The Delhi Climate Innovation Week presented by the Climate Collective Foundation (CCF) will see a confluence of stakeholders aligned for climate action.