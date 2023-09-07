First-ever batch of trainee women firefighters inducted in steel sector by Tata Steel

Jamshedpur, Sept 7 (PTI) In a first of its kind in the country's steel sector trainee women firefighters were inducted by Tata Steel here on Thursday.

The batch of 23 women trainees, some of them tribals, will be taught basic fire fighting and rescue operations, the company said in a statement.

Asked a company official said firewomen are employed by state-owned ONGC.

The training will provide theoretical understanding as well as hands-on experience to the women, the statement said.

After it, the candidates will be evaluated and those selected will be inducted in the fire and rescue services team of Tata Steel, it added.

An event 'Flames of Change' was organised to induct the future women firefighters. who will be trained for three months. Chanakya Chaudhary, vice-president of corporate services of Tata Steel who was the chief guest at the programme, said “Tata Steel has been a pioneer in taking such initiatives and creating opportunities for women in various fields in the organisation. These women firefighters inducted today in the fire and rescue services team of Tata Steel will create history and inspire everyone across the nation”.

Tata Steel aims at achieving 25% of the workforce comprising of diverse groups by 2025, company official said. PTI bs KK KK