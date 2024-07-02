First-ever India-Belarus Consular Dialogue held in Minsk

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) A wide gamut of consular issues ranging from welfare of the Indian students in Belarus to enhancing tourism between the two countries was discussed during the first-ever India-Belarus Consular Dialogue, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

The Dialogue was held on June 28 in Minsk.

The Indian delegation was led by Aman Puri, Joint Secretary (Consular, Passport & Visa), while the Belarusian delegation was led by Andrei Kozhan, Head of General Directorate for Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"The Dialogue centered around a wide gamut of Consular issues ranging from welfare of Indian students in Belarus to enhancing tourism between the two countries," it said.

The visiting Indian delegation also met with senior officials of the Belarusian Ministry of Sports and Tourism as well as representatives of the Indian student community in Belarus.

"The two sides agreed to follow up on the decisions of the Dialogue and review them at the next edition of the India-Belarus Consular Dialogue which will be held in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date," the statement said.