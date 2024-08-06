First-ever US-India cancer dialogue held in New Delhi to bolster cooperation

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) A first-ever US-India cancer dialogue was hosted in New Delhi on August 5-6 aiming to bolster biomedical research cooperation with Ambassador Eric Garcetti saying this exchange embodies the strength of the "bond between our two great nations", built on a foundation of shared values, mutual respect and a common vision for a healthier future.

Non-communicable diseases, including cancer, account for about 63 per cent of all deaths in India. Cancer cases in India are estimated to increase by nearly 13 per cent in 2025, compared to 2020, the US Embassy here said in a statement.

The event was held at the National Institute of Immunology here.

"The dialogue focused attention on cancer, strengthening US-India biomedical research cooperation, and jointly developing solutions to improve the health and well-being of the global community," it said.

The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, delivered his remarks and Nobel Laureate Dr Jim Allison presented a scientific public lecture titled 'Beyond Checkpoint Inhibition', it said.

Participants included a US delegation, many senior officials of the government of India, leadership from the American and Indian private sectors, NGOs and patient advocacy groups that work in cancer-related fields, faculty members from various government of India-run institutions, young researchers including, PhD and post-doctoral scholars, from government universities, it said.

"This exchange embodies the strength of the bond between our two great nations, built on a foundation of shared values, mutual respect, and a common vision for a healthier future; it's a tangible way to show how the United States and India are moving our partnership forward for health," Garcetti was quoted as saying in the statement.

Dialogue participants included senior officials from various US government agencies, including the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), Department of Energy (DoE), Veterans Affairs (VA).

Cancer experts and scientists from Harvard University, the Mayo Clinic, the American Cancer Society, and officials from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, and senior scientists from several Indian academic Institutions across the country also took part in it, the statement said.

Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, said, "The Department of Biotechnology is committed to accelerate discovery of innovative solutions towards cancer treatment through multidisciplinary approaches. The India-US Cancer Moonshot Dialogue, which included two-days of scientific discussions, is a testament to our commitment to revolutionise cancer cure, leveraging biotechnology advancements for a cancer-free tomorrow." Rajiv Bahl, the Secretary to government of India, department of health research and Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research, said, "The two-day scientific deliberation was very fruitful and will foster collaboration between people, organisations, and between public and private entities to identify potential areas of mutual interest between the two countries in cancer research and management." In June 2023, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reaffirmed the strong health partnership between the US and India by announcing new commitments to accelerate the fight against cancer, including convening a US-India Cancer Dialogue to advance the prevention, early detection, and treatment of cancer.

The US-India Cancer Moonshot Dialogue will accelerate cooperation and collaboration around AI-enabled innovation for cancer care, novel therapeutics – vaccines, immunotherapy and other biologicals, cost effective equitable cancer therapy and implementation science, cancer genomics and precision medicine, cancer clinical trials, the statement said. PTI KND AS AS