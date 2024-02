First ever US-India cyber security initiative launched

Pune, Feb 26 (PTI) The US Consulate, in collaboration with the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), launched the first-ever US-India Cyber Security Initiative to strengthen IT connections between the two countries.

Advertisment

US Consul General Mike Hankey, who was in Pune at the MCCIA Pune Business International Business Summit on Monday, said the initiative aims to unite top cyber security experts globally to create jobs and develop cutting-edge solutions.

The initiative will lead the city into a mentorship model in cyber space and will also foster people-to-people ties in cyberspace, he said.

The launch is timely, since digital technologies are advancing more rapidly than at any previous point in human history, he added.

Advertisment

Hankey emphasized that a secure, resilient, and stable cyberspace is crucial for the development of both the public and private sectors, enabling people worldwide to benefit from the free flow of information online.

"Cyber issues are a priority in the U.S.-India bilateral relationship. The challenge facing the United States and India is how to minimize cybersecurity threats and ensure the digital revolution promotes global prosperity and stability," he said.

"We are witnessing extraordinary transformations in artificial intelligence, advanced telecommunications, critical and emerging technologies, bioengineering, and energy," CG Hankey said while addressing the media after the event.

Advertisment

The Cybersecurity Initiative symbolizes the close collaboration between the United States and India, and these advancements also offer economic and social benefits globally, ensuring cybersecurity in the growing digital domain remains a vital concern, Hankey said.

The centre's work will involve collaborating with research institutions, industry, and civil society to enhance cyber defences and infrastructure and protect sensitive information, he said.

"We are proud to partner with MCCIA in launching this US-India Cyber Security Initiative with the aim of building secure and prosperous IT connections between our countries. This reflects our shared vision for a world that is open, secure, and prosperous," he concluded.

MCCIA Director General Prashant Girbane stated the Initiative's strategic importance for citizens, businesses, and governments.

Hankey in his address at the summit said that the world is observing extraordinary transformations in artificial intelligence, advanced telecommunications, critical and emerging technologies, bioengineering, and energy. PTI SPK BNM