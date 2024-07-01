First FIR under BNS in Bihar lodged at Gaya railway police station

Patna, Jul 1 (PTI) The first FIR under the provisions of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita in Bihar was registered at the Railway Police station in Gaya district on Monday, an officer said.

The case has been registered against two persons under Sections 313 and 317 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for offences (theft) against property.

Police arrested two persons namely Rajesh Paswan and Mohit Kumar during investigation in the case, which was registered at 11.15 am on Monday.

Three new criminal laws –Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)-- have come into force on Monday. The new laws replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Indian Evidence Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Talking to reporters here, Sanjay Singh, Additional Director General (Law and Order) said, "Elaborate preparations were made to ensure successful implementation and seamless transition to the new system in Bihar across the state. The state police is fully geared up in terms of technology, capacity building and awareness generation to effectively implement the new criminal laws in the state." The first FIR in the state under relevant sections of BNS was registered at Gaya Railway police station, the ADG added.

"All Station House Officers (SHOs) of more than 1,300 police stations organised awareness programme about the new laws for locals and cops at their respective police stations on Monday", he said.

"Training sessions had already been organised for police officers on the new criminal laws. They are fully prepared. Besides booklets on the new laws, specific apps (developed by the Bureau of Police Research and Development) have also been developed wherein it is easy for them to understand the previous law and the new law (comparison of both).

"Significant efforts have also been made in the integration and testing of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS). All police stations in the state are now connected with CCTNS. All FIRs will now be registered online and it will be immediately uploaded on the CCTNS," he said. PTI PKD RG